JoJo Fletcher, Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe and more members of Bachelor Nation would definitely give their final rose to their dogs.

“This dude doesn’t know how much he has helped me in his 14 years of life (103 in dog years) – through depression, anxiety and stressful situations having Sniper by my side has been the best remedy I could have ever hoped for,” Underwood, who was the season 23 Bachelor, said about his beloved pet in December 2019 via Instagram.

The former football player’s Christmas card that year even featured late pup Sniper and his German shepherd, Kane. (Underwood has since welcomed pups Zooka and Scout into his brood.)

Fletcher, meanwhile, previously told Us Weekly that her and Jordan Rodgers‘ dog, Jackson, will have a role in their nuptials. “Jackson will be at the wedding somewhere, but he won’t be in the wedding,” the season 12 Bachelorette explained in July 2019. “Jackson will be there with someone.”

The Texas native and Rodgers, who also share pup Jagger, eventually wed in May 2022 after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bristowe, for her part, adopted two adorable golden doodles with fiancé Jason Tartick.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍. MEET PINOT. Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us,” the season 11 Bachelorette wrote alongside a picture of the couple and their pups, Ramen and Pinot, in December 2019 via Instagram. “Pinot is a big mushy sweetheart who is somehow more cuddly than Ramen. He’s got the SOFTEST coat and the biggest heart. I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn’t about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1. #adoptdontshop #GoldenRetrievers #dogsofinstagram.”

Rachel Lindsay‘s dog Copper appeared alongside her on The Bachelorette season 13. The Miss Me With That author — who wed Bryan Abasolo in August 2019 — made it clear to her suitors that they needed to win over her faithful pooch first.

“@kingcopperash was found in the streets of Dallas by my sister @constancecherones over 4 years ago,” Lindsay wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “She took him to the vet but he wasn’t chipped and didn’t have tags. She posted about him on a website and no one claimed him. A foster dog mom offered to take him home but he escaped from her yard that night because there was a storm and he was scared.”

She added: “Another couple found him a couple of days later and contacted my sister. My sister showed me his picture and I couldn’t stop thinking about him. I went to meet him and he ran to me and touched me with his paw. Basically, he imprinted on me. At that point, I said ‘Son, come home’ and we have been inseparable ever since that day! ☺️ He was always meant to be mine!”

