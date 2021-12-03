Finding himself. Colton Underwood made a major life change following the drama he went through in Los Angeles with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

The duo’s relationship became tumultuous following their May 2020 split, with Randolph, 26, filing a restraining order against Underwood, 29, that September. Two months later, the order was dropped. Amid the scandal, the former Bachelor left Los Angeles.

“I think the year off and moving back to Colorado, sort of giving myself space and time away from the public, was the healthiest decision I could make,” he explained exclusively to Us Weekly about his decision to create a new home with the help of Unscripted Interiors.

“I built it as my sanctuary,” the former football player told Us, revealing that he just sold the home, which is featured heavily on his new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, and is planning to move back to L.A. “It’s such a strange feeling. I have had it for less than a year, but I made every detail there to ground me and to make me feel safe and comfortable.”

The home, which includes a custom gym, wine room and a plethora of art, helped Underwood find himself. The reality star came out to his family in the fall of 2020 and publicly shared the news the following April.

“I don’t really, at this time, know exactly what the future is holding. I have a couple of really cool projects that I’m working on, and as far as business goes and professional [life] goes, I’m the most creative I’ve ever been. I’ve sort of had this, like, internal peace with myself for the first time,” Underwood explained. “I’m very excited about a lot of things that I’m working on, but I think this place and this house served me for the time that I needed it. And now it’s time to turn the page.”

In his new show, the First Time author comes out to his parents, family members and friends, while also trying to find his own identity. However, not everyone was immediately on board with filming the experience.

“Talking to my parents — actually a lot of people in my life, they were pretty hesitant at first just because they saw what happened after I did The Bachelor, and the year that I went through and the toll it took on my mental health,” the Indianapolis native told Us. “But at the end of the day, they love and support me a lot.”

He shared that “a lot of thought went into” doing another reality show, but he felt relieved that he was finally able to show the world his true self.

“I was always told who I was my entire life — whether it was [during] football or in the church, then obviously on The Bachelor,” Underwood explained. “I felt like it was important for me to come to terms … and really own who I am and say, ‘Hey, this is actually who I am.’ And for the first time, I’m going to let people truly see that.”

