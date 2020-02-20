Loved and lost. Colton Underwood bid farewell to his beloved dog Sniper on Wednesday, February 19.

“Today i said goodbye to Sniper. he was my boy, my buddy and my best friend,” the former Bachelor star, 28, wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos with the black Labrador retriever. “I want to thank you for always being there for me. for getting me through some of the darkest times in my life. for always making me smile no matter what was going on in life. for finishing my left overs. for taking the blame of so many farts when Cassie [Randolph] and i started dating. for always looking at me with love in your eyes.”

He added, “I love and miss you already buddy. i promise to be the man you think i am. everyday.”

Underwood also shared a picture via Instagram Stories of himself cuddling with Sniper on a couch, writing, “Love you pal!”

Several members of Bachelor Nation paid their condolences in the comments section of the Bachelor in Paradise alum’s touching tribute.

His girlfriend, Randolph, 24, wrote, “Love you and Snip so much.”

Blake Horstmann commented, “Oh man so sorry bud! He was an awesome dog.”

Jason Tartick wrote, “Colt, I’m so sorry to hear this man! Sniper was such an amazing dog and you gave him the best life. Thinking of you guys!”

Ben Higgins and Garrett Yrigoyen, meanwhile, both commemorated Sniper’s “great life.”

Underwood, who also has a German shepherd named Kane, had a close bond with Sniper that he often documented on social media. In December 2019, he credited the canine with helping his mental health.

“These smiles say it all. This dude doesn’t know how much he has helped me in his 14 years of life (103 in dog years),” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Through depression, anxiety and stressful situations having Sniper by my side has been the best remedy I could have ever hoped for. Love you buddy, can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for us … my best friend.”