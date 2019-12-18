



Furry friends are the best friends! Colton Underwood gushed about his dog Sniper, revealing how his pet supported him throughout his mental health journey.

“These smiles say it all,” the former Bachelor, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of him and Sniper on Tuesday, December 17. “This dude doesn’t know how much he has helped me in his 14 years of life (103 in dog years) – through depression, anxiety and stressful situations having Sniper by my side has been the best remedy I could have ever hoped for.”

Underwood then addressed Sniper directly. “Love you buddy,” he continued. “Can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for us my best friend.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the reality star shared several photos of his dog at an event with Mario Lopez. Sniper lounged around and howled as his owner wore a hoodie that read, “Puppies make me happy.”

Underwood is clearly an animal lover. His Christmas card featured Sniper and his German shepherd, Kane. “From my family to yours… happy holidays,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month, showing off a pic of himself in a Santa hat posing next to his pups. “Put your address below for a card in the mail.”

The former NFL player is not the only Bachelor Nation star to rely on his pet during mental health struggles. Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed during a November episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that her dog Ramen is an emotional support animal.

“[My anxiety] left me laying on the floor this one night in my house, not wanting to even talk to [boyfriend] Jason [Tartick] until it passed,” the former Bachelorette, 34, admitted. “I felt my anxiety coming on — immediately went looking for my dog Ramen, who is really the only one that keeps me calm when I experience being close to a panic attack and when I feel that pain or heat in my chest.”

Bristowe and Tartick, 31, added to their brood earlier this month, adopting a golden retriever named Pinot. “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother. MEET PINOT,” she wrote via Instagram on December 8. “Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us.”