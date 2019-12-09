Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have added a new member of their family! The Bachelor Nation couple adopted a new dog named Pinot.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍. MEET PINOT,” the 34-year-old former Bachelorette wrote on Sunday, December 8, via Instagram, tagging a new account dedicated to their animals, @ramenpairedwithpinot. “Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us.”

While Bristowe had concerns about how Pinot would get along with their other pup, Ramen, the reality TV personality quickly learned she had nothing to worry about.

“I was so worried how Ramen would react… But let me tell you… You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away. They snuggle, and don’t leave each other’s side,” she gushed. “Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is some how more cuddly than Ramen. He’s got the SOFTEST coat, and the biggest heart. I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn’t about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1. #adoptdontshop #GoldenRetrievers #dogsofinstagram.”

The following day, Bristowe gave her followers more information about the newest member of her family.

“Hello Instagram! It’s me Pinot! Wanted to tell everyone a little bit about myself! I’m quite a character if I do say so myself,” she wrote on Monday, December 9. “My name was pinot before I even met my forever family, so I think it’s meant to be. We think I’m around 1, but it’s hard to say. I weigh 52lbs. I still look and act like a puppy, and my mom and dad laugh at how big my paws are … My teeth say that I could be around 2 but I think that’s because I wasn’t on a healthy diet. A lot of Vet’s are not educated on the teeth erosion in Asia. We chew sticks, Horrid kibble and sometimes garbage 🙁 I was in the same kill shelter as Ramen, and when we met, I swear we both knew what each other had been through and bonded right away.”

She continued: “I don’t think this happens very often. But patience is always key with us, and we always come around. I am what they call derpy, but very smart. Super soft, and I love love. My favorite thing to do is jump on mom or dad and lay as closely as I can to their face. I’m so thankful to be rescued and have a safe home. There are so many of us who need to be saved. Thank you @bunnysbuddies for helping me and so many other dogs. ❤️”

Bristowe and Tartick, 31, have been dating for nearly a year after the “Off the Vine” podcast host ended her engagement to Shawn Booth. The pair adopted Ramen shortly after they moved in together in Nashville this past May.

