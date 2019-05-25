Their family is growing and relocating! Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, took some major steps in their relationship: adopting a dog from Korea and planning to move in together.

Bristowe and Tartick revealed during the Friday, May 24, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast that he plans to live in Nashville with his fellow Bachelor Nation alum. The duo noted, though, that they do not anticipate staying in the Southern city longterm.

The proud new parents shared their other happy news on Friday too. “MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino. But my mom and dad call me Noods,” the former Bachelorette, 33, captioned a series of adorable photos of the Golden Retriever. “I’m 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones.”

The post continued: “I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs. Follow me if you want more noods! See you June 3 mom and dad! @ramenthegoldennoodle #SendNoods.”

Tartick, 30, similarly gushed on Instagram about the new addition. “A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam,” he wrote. “This morning, Kaitlyn and I made a decision to adopt, @ramenthegoldennoodle . Ramen was abandoned and found roaming the streets of South Korea with a broken pelvis from being kicked. Kaitlyn found Ramen through an incredible organization @bunnysbuddies founded by Amanda, when they were fundraising for Ramen’s surgery. We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves…all under the same roof!”

The couple, who confirmed their romance in January, toasted on Ramen’s Instagram Story as Bristowe squealed with joy. Colton Underwood also revealed via his Instagram Story that he is the pup’s godfather.

The “Off the Vine” podcast host and her fiancé, Shawn Booth, announced their split in November 2018 after three years together. The exes shared dog Tucker, whom the 32-year-old personal trainer owned before their relationship began.

Bristowe insisted during a November episode of her podcast that she would still see Tucker. “There’s no way I could not,” she told listeners. “And I will cherish every second with that dog, so you will still see him on my social media.”

However, the reality star implied the following month that she could not visit the canine anymore. When a fan asked about the situation on Instagram, she replied: “Things change.”

