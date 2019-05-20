Kaitlyn Bristowe is putting the past in the past. It’s been six months since the former Bachelorette split from her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, and she isn’t holding a grudge against him despite things not working out romantically.

“If I ran into him on the street I would say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ It’s not like there’s any hate there, but … we don’t talk or anything,” Bristowe, 33, told Us Weekly on Monday, May 20, while chatting about her Dew Edit scrunchies.

When asked if she thinks the former couple left anything in their relationship unresolved, Bristowe told Us: “No, not really. I mean, like I said, we can be civil, but we’re also not talking, so that’s it.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host and the 32-year-old Booth Camp gym owner — who met and got engaged in 2015 during Bristowe’s season of the hit reality dating show — announced their split in November 2018.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Bristowe has since moved on from her split with Booth and is currently dating Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick, who competed on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. “He’s such a positive person and he’s just a happy go lucky, good guy, and it’s just, his energy is amazing to be around,” she gushed to Us on Monday. “Everybody puts out the highlight reel on social media, so, I mean, we’re a regular relationship. But for the most part, I just, I feel extremely happy and lucky to have found him.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

