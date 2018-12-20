Kaitlyn Bristowe’s life has had a lot of changes in recent weeks following her split from her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, and it seems like another is upon her.

The former Bachelorette, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 19, to celebrate the 11th birthday of Booth’s beloved dog, Tucker. “11 years young ❤️ You will live forever in my heart noodle. #IMissYou #HappyBirthdayDoodle I shouldn’t have to write this, but please don’t go attacking me or other people, thinking you know the situation,” Bristowe penned alongside a photo of her cuddling the Golden Retriever. “I’m just posting a sweet picture of a dog I love. That’s it. No need to be upset at anyone.”

When one commenter pointed out that Bristowe had previously said in a podcast that she’d still see the four-legged friend despite the breakup, the Canada native responded, “things change,” adding the crying emoji.

Bristowe and Booth — who met and got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 — announced their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly in November.

The Dew designer opened up about the breakup during an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast later that month and broke down in tears while talking about Tucker. “I knew this part was going to going to be hard,” she said at the time. “Because, knowing Tucker isn’t — I mean this is all hard — but I think I’ve been grieving this for a while and just knowing that Tucker isn’t in my home anymore.”

Bristowe also revealed that she sometimes thinks the animal “was almost the glue” that held together their relationship. She concluded: “I will see Tucker still. There’s no way I could not. And I will cherish every second with that dog, so, you will still see him on my social media.”

The Fitness guru, 31, meanwhile seems to have moved on from the split. He was spotted out in New York City with WWE announcer Charly Arnolt in early December.

