Does Shawn Booth have a new lady in his life? The Bachelorette alum was recently spotted with WWE announcer Charly Arnolt after his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Shawn and Charly met this weekend at the Strong New York fitness event at Solace gym in NYC,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, referencing the annual event that brings together some of the country’s biggest fitness trainers and influencers in the health and wellness industries.

Booth and Arnolt, both 31, later enjoyed brunch with a group of friends at The Gem Saloon on Sunday, December 2. An eyewitness tells Us that the pair were spotted together again later in the day on a flight to Nashville, where they seemed “way too close” to be purely platonic.

The reality star and the ESPN on-air personality, who professionally goes by the name Charly Caruso, do not follow each other on Instagram and have not publicly commented on the romance rumors.

After months of speculation, Bristowe, 33, and Booth, who met on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, announced on November 2 that they called off their engagement.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

A source later told Us exclusively that Booth “had flirty eyes and was definitely talking to a bunch of chicks” during a fitness retreat in Arizona in October.

Booth publicly addressed the split news for the first time on Instagram on November 12. “I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” he wrote. ““You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

After Booth spent time with Arnolt, Bristowe posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Thursday, December 6, that read, “You just have to take it one ‘are you f–king kidding me’ at a time.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Booth, Arnolt and Bristowe for comment.

