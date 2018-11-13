Opening up. Shawn Booth shared his first message about his recent split from fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” Booth, 31, wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 12. “You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

Bristowe, 33, and Booth, who fell in love on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, announced on November 2 that they called off their engagement. They had not been spotted together for months, but Bristowe previously denied split rumors on her “Off the Vine” podcast in August.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

A source later told Us exclusively that Booth “had flirty eyes and was definitely talking to a bunch of chicks” during a fitness retreat in Arizona in October. The insider added, “He definitely didn’t seem like he was engaged.”

Bristowe confessed on the November 6 episode of her podcast that Booth “actually forgot our anniversary last year.”

