Red flag? Kaitlyn Bristowe admitted following her split from Shawn Booth that her ex-fiancé forgot the couple’s anniversary last year.

Bristowe, 33, and Wells Adams, who vied for former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher’s affections during season 12, discussed anniversaries during the Tuesday, November 6, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, which was recorded before the breakup. The 34-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star asked for the host’s opinion on what constitutes an anniversary after he debated the matter with his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland.

“I’ve had this conversation with Shawn, where we’re like, ‘What’s our anniversary?’” Bristowe told Adams. “Because we met, had our first date, but I was also dating multiple men, so does that count as like an anniversary or is he like, ‘Let’s forget that time,’ and like our anniversary is when we got engaged? And then … if you got engaged, would you celebrate your anniversary of engagement or no, right?”

Adams noted: “Poor Shawn — that’s like PTSD on that day.”

Bristowe then explained the 31-year-old trainer’s excuse for slipping up on the date. “It’s so funny ‘cause he actually forgot our anniversary last year, and then he’s like, ‘Well, to be fair, like, it was kind of like you had just dumped a guy five minutes before deciding like, ‘I guess I’ll pick this guy.’’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know what was happening that day,’” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK. You forgot our anniversary. At the end of the day, you’re a d—k right now, OK? Just own that.’”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 2, that the pair, who got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette, had split.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the duo told Us in a joint statement at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

A source told Us that Booth’s behavior at a retreat in Arizona in October did not seem to reflect his relationship status at the time. “He had flirty eyes and was definitely talking to a bunch of chicks,” the insider claimed. “He definitely didn’t seem like he was engaged.”

Chris Harrison also detailed his role in trying to save the relationship. “I knew that they were struggling privately, and I knew that they were really trying to work it out,” the franchise host told Extra in a Tuesday, November 6, interview. “So, I was kind of like a counselor off-air, talking to her and trying to help them, because they were really fighting for it, really trying to make it work.”

He added that the twosome “eventually just had to come to the inevitable conclusion that it’s not going to work and go their separate ways.”

