Pulling no punches! Days after announcing she and former fiancé Shawn Booth had broken up, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe posted an Instagram Story soundtracked with a familiar empowerment anthem.

In the clip, the 33-year-old works out with a punching bag in a gym — even dodging imaginary punches between her jabs and hooks — with Kelly Clarkson’s hit song “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” as the audio track.

Bristowe and Booth, 31, seemed to find their happily-ever-after after Booth got down on one knee at the end of The Bachelorette’s 11th season, as viewers saw televised in July 2015, but they called off their engagement three years later.

“We have decided to go our separate ways,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Friday, November 2. “This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

A source previously told Us that Booth “had flirty eyes and was definitely talking to a bunch of chicks” at a fitness retreat in October, adding that the would-be groom brushed off questions about his relationship and “definitely didn’t seem like he was engaged.”

Nowadays, when Bristowe isn’t in the gym, she’s in the recording studio. The “Off the Vine” podcast host posted an Instagram photo of herself with headphones around her neck on Saturday, November 3, and wrote that there’s “nothing like channeling emotions into music.”

