Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe teased her new song on Instagram on Saturday, November 3, and wrote about channeling her emotions into music after her split with fiancé Shawn Booth.

“I can’t tell you how much it meant to me, to have my dad by my side while I recorded my song yesterday,” the former reality star, 33, captioned a photo in the recording studio that showed her with headphones around her neck and wearing overalls as she posed with her father, Mike Bristowe. “His dad was a musician and I just felt like he was so proud of me Can’t wait for you guys to hear it. Nothing like channeling emotions into music.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Bristowe and Booth broke up and called off their engagement after three years together.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” they said in a joint statement to Us on Friday, November 2. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

The pair, who got engaged in 2015 during the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, hit back at split rumors in August, with Bristowe insisting on her “Off the Vine” podcast that they were “110 percent committed to each other.”

But a source previously told Us the romance was rocky, revealing that Bristowe “basically called off” the engagement “but they are still trying to work on their relationship. She won’t give anyone too many details, but they can’t see other people yet.”

The star hinted at trouble last month when she broke down in an Instagram Story on October 18. “For anyone going through a bit of a challenge right now, just know that it’s temporary and that this too shall pass and that we’re all gonna be OK,” she said through tears.

