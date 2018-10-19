Letting it out. Kaitlyn Bristowe cried on Instagram as she opened up to her followers about her recent struggles.

“So I deleted my post earlier about — it was an Instagram Story — just about that I had a hard day, but I don’t think I should’ve. And I just didn’t want people to jump to conclusions,” the Bachelorette alum, 33, said through tears in an Instagram Story video on Thursday, October 18. “But again, for anyone going through a bit of a challenge right now, just know that it’s temporary and that this too shall pass and that we’re all gonna be OK. And social media is clearly, as I always say, a highlight reel.”

Bristowe elaborated on why she deleted her initial post about her trying day. “It’s always such a tricky thing to navigate for me because I wanna be real and I wanna be raw with everybody, but I also don’t wanna overshare,” she told fans. “It’s weird when you’re on social media and you have a platform and you really let people in.”

Earlier on Thursday, the reality star shared a selfie with the caption: “Dry sweaty hair, a runny nose and a zit. Cool beans.”

She also reposted a meme that read, “Don’t compare yourself to others. We’re all losing our s–t, some just hide it better than others.” The caption talked about the role social media plays in mental health.

After her emotional chat with followers, Bristowe shared a video of her and fiancé Shawn Booth’s dog, Tucker, whining as they prepared to go to bed. The couple got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.

The Off the Vine host debunked split rumors on her podcast in August after fans noticed Bristowe and Booth seemingly spending more time apart. “If you’ve ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and a person who is doing the same but in a different career path you know times can be tough,” she explained. “You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No. You love the s–t out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing. … You just have to get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times. Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together.”

Bristowe revealed to Us Weekly in June that she and the trainer, 31, “are going [backward]” on wedding planning. “I feel like we’ve talked about him re-proposing because sometimes I don’t even want to wear a ring anymore cause I want him to have it just so he can surprise me,” she noted. “Because we always talk about him proposing when I’m not expecting it, rather than when I’m on the show where I knew it was coming. So yeah, I’ve thought about giving the ring back to Shawn so that he could use it to propose when the time comes, and we can start wedding planning when we feel that it’s that time.”

According to the Canada native, the two have also talked about tying the knot in Hawaii and starting their family “in the next few years.”

