Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are very much still together three years after getting engaged on The Bachelorette. Bristowe addressed split rumors during her Off the Vine podcast, which she released on Thursday, August 16.

“So here’s the truth. I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love. Family is so important to me. Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first,” she explained. “Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s gonna have to be there for months … We are both so busy and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart.”

“If you’ve ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and a person who is doing the same but in a different career path you know times can be tough. You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No. You love the sh-t out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing. … You just have to get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times,” she continued. “Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together.”

Bristowe, 33, said she wasn’t necessarily surprised that some speculated about a breakup, but that she only has been trying to do “a little social media cleanse” for herself. “To be honest, I didn’t think I would have to do this but also I shouldn’t be surprised. I was on a reality show that showed me getting engaged to somebody. [People] will become invested in us and our love story,” she said on Thursday. “I haven’t been wearing my engagement ring and not even noticing myself people have pointed out that I apparently haven’t been liking his photos on Instagram.”

Booth, 31, won Bristowe’s final rose on The Bachelorette season 11 in 2015. The couple had since been open about their desire to place wedding planning on the back burner.

Bristowe told Us in June that the pair hadn’t begun mapping out the celebration, but had talked about tying the knot in Hawaii. “We always tell everybody that we talk more about kids and a family more than a wedding,” she said. “We don’t know how many, but we know we want them and we know we want them in the next few years.”

Booth has shared similar sentiments with Us, having revealed in May why the pair are waiting to exchange vows.

“We came off the show and into our engagement and have really just been taking things stride by stride. We have our own stride with how we want to take our relationship from the show out into the real world, and it really has been adjustment,” the personal trainer said at the time. “But we’ve always been on the same page. We click like that. We’ve been normal and want to keep that normalcy. It blows my mind when people ask, ‘Why haven’t you gotten married?’ Because we’ve been together for three years and I’d like to see the timeline on people’s relationships and engagements who are asking us. Being together for three years without getting married doesn’t seem strange to me.”

