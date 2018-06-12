Taking their sweet time! Kaitlyn Bristowe dished on wedding planning with fiancé Shawn Booth and teased that the duo won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“I feel like we are going backwards! I feel like we’ve talked about him re-proposing because sometimes I don’t even want to wear a ring anymore cause I want him to have it just so he can surprise me,” the former Bachelorette, 32, who attended Sterling Vineyards RoséFest on Saturday, June 9, told Us Weekly exclusively. “Because we always talk about him proposing when I’m not expecting it, rather than when I’m on the show where I knew it was coming. So yeah, I’ve thought about giving the ring back to Shawn so that he could use it to propose when the time comes, and we can start wedding planning when we feel that it’s that time.”

Bristowe, who got engaged to Booth in 2015 on the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, also teased that she and the personal trainer, 31, want to tie the knot in a tropical venue.

“We talk about doing it in Hawaii,” she noted, adding that the couple “go back and forth with if we want it big or small, we haven’t made the decision on that.”

Although wedding planning may be on the back burner, one thing remains certain: the reality stars are eager to start a family.

“We always tell everybody that we talk more about kids and a family more than a wedding,” the Off the Vine podcast host told Us. “We don’t know how many, but we know we want them and we know we want them in the next few years.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

