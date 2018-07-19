Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth didn’t intend to stay put. When the engaged duo first moved into their Nashville home, “we were just renting it because we didn’t know what we were going to do,” explains the Bachelorette season 11 lead. “But once we started decorating, we fell in love. I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t want to leave!’” Now owners, Bristowe, 33, and 31-year-old Booth, the founder of BOOTHCAMP personal training, are giving their abode a full makeover. Teaming up with Decorist creative director Jessica McCarthy and Bed Bath & Beyond, they recently revamped their bedroom and her office, where she hosts her “Off the Vine” podcast. Bristowe takes Us inside.