Taking it day by day. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe seemingly hinted she was going through a rough patch just one day before news broke that she and ex-fiance Shawn Booth had broken up and called off their nearly three year engagement.

The 33-year-old “Off the Vine” podcast host took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 1, in a series of clips.

“I’m such a dumb-dumb. I thought I had sent over the files of my podcast with Blaire [LaSure,]” she said in the first video, before getting tongue-tied. “I’m a little out of my mind today. The podcast will be up soon, I’m so sorry for it being late.”

Shortly after, an emotional Bristowe posted a series of Stories in which she cried through a facemask after watching Marshmello’s featuring Bastille’s music video for the song “Happier” — all because of her love for dogs.

“I’m actually balling my eyes out with a facemask on like a freak right now,” she said fighting back tears. “I seriously can’t hold it together. It’s about a Golden Retriever … it’s such a good song but the video just got me. I can’t keep it together right now.”

The reality star continued: “I’m like laughing at myself, this is like so funny. Is this normal to like, love a dog so much?”

Though Bristowe didn’t mention Booth’s Golden Retriever, Tucker, directly, she panned the camera around to her house that’s full of memorabilia of the animal, including multiple framed photos, a coffee mug with his face on it and a pillow.

A source close to the former couple — who met and got engaged on the season 11 finale of the reality dating show in 2015 — confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, November 2, that the pair had split.

Prior to the news, a second insider previously told Us that “Kaitlyn has basically called off her engagement to Shawn, but they are still trying to work on their relationship.”

The insider added: “She won’t give anyone too many details, but they can’t see other people yet.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!