What did the leader of Bachelor Nation think of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth’s broken engagement? Chris Harrison opened up about the split in an interview on Tuesday, November 6, and revealed he did what he could to help the couple stay together.

“Yes and no,” Harrison, 47, told Extra when asked whether he was surprised the two called it quits. “I mean, I’m in very close contact with Kaitlyn, she’s a very good friend of mine. I usually stay in touch with those who are the Bachelor [and] Bachelorette.”

The host of the hit ABC reality dating series continued: “I knew that they were struggling privately, and I knew they were really trying to work it out. So, I was kind of like a counselor off-air, talking to her and trying to help them, because they were really fighting for it, really trying to make it work.”

Chris Harrison

Harrison concluded adding that the two “eventually just had to come to the inevitable conclusion that it’s not going to work and go their separate ways.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 2, that Bristowe, 33, and Booth, 31 — who got engaged in 2015 during the season 11 finale of the Bachelorette — had split and ended their engagement after three years.

The exes released a joint statement to Us following the breakup news.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the statement read. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Prior to news of their split, an insider told Us that things with Bristowe and Booth had been rocky.

“Kaitlyn has basically called off her engagement to Shawn,” the insider told Us before they officially announced their breakup. “But they are still trying to work on their relationship. She won’t give anyone too many details, but they can’t see other people yet.”

