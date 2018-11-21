Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t going to let her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth stop her from seeing his beloved dog, Tucker.

The 33-year-old former Bachelorette broke down while speaking about the Golden Retriever on Tuesday, November 20, as she addressed the former couple’s breakup on an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

“I knew this part was going to going to be hard,” Bristowe said as her voice cracked. “Because, knowing Tucker isn’t — I mean this is all hard — but I think I’ve been grieving this for a while and just knowing that Tucker isn’t in my home anymore.”

The Dew designer continued: “Sometimes I feel like he was almost the glue to our relationship and I love that — I clearly love that dog so much.”

Bristowe then apologized noting she was trying to get through the podcast without crying. “Sorry,” she said before going on. “I will see Tucker still. There’s no way I could not. And I will cherish every second with that dog, so, you will still see him on my social media.”

After going back to why she felt the need to be “vulnerable” with her listeners and open up about she and Booth’s broken engagement, Bristowe concluded the conversation with another nod to Tucker.

“Tucker will remain in my life,” she said. “‘Cause he will live forever, OK?”

Bristowe — who announced her split from the 31-year-old fitness guru in a joint statement on November 2 — has shared her broken heart over the dog on multiple occasions, including crying over a music video due to her love of the canine.

The Canada native also took to Instagram on November 15 to share a sweet selfie with the pup, captioning it with nothing but a black heart.

