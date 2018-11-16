Her heart is longing for the love of a former four-legged friend. Kaitlyn Bristowe has returned to Vancouver following her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth, and it seems she’s missing his Golden Retriever, Tucker.

The 33-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Thursday, November 15, to share a sweet picture of herself cuddling the pup. She simply captioned the selfie with a black heart, sparking comments of support from her fellow Bachelor Nation pals.

“My heart,” Ashley Iaconetti commented along with the broken heart emoji, while Olivia Cardi replied with three red heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Bristowe has appeared to mourn not having the furry friend in her life since Us Weekly confirmed on November 2, that the former pair called it quits on their engagement after three years.

“I’m actually balling my eyes out with a facemask on like a freak right now,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host said with tears welling in her eyes as she watched the music video for “Happier” by Marshmello featuring Bastille. “I seriously can’t hold it together. It’s about a Golden Retriever … it’s such a good song but the video just got me. I can’t keep it together right now.”

Bristowe added, “I’m like laughing at myself, this is like so funny. Is this normal to like, love a dog so much?” before panning the camera to a room filled with memorabilia of the pup, including framed photos, a coffee mug with Tucker’s face on it and a couch pillow that mirrors the image of him.

Following news of their split, Bristowe and the 31-year-old fitness guru — who proposed to her on the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015 — released a joint statement to Us.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the statement read. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Booth, meanwhile, broke his silence on the breakup in a heartfelt Instagram post on November 12.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” he wrote. “You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

