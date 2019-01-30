No stopping them now! Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe were equally giddy as they publicly confirmed their relationship on Wednesday, January 30.

“Right here, right now,” Tartick, 30, said during his Today show interview, before noting that his relationship status has recently changed. “Yeah, that’s true. [It’s] Kaitlyn Bristowe,” he added as the camera panned to a split screen that showed Bristowe, 33, flirtatiously swinging her ponytail.

“I’m here!” the Dew designer said through laughter. “I mean, I was going to use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it.” The newly minted couple both giggled as Tartick was asked how long they’ve been a “steady item.”

“About a month or so,” the banker replied before gushing over how they met. “On her podcast,” he continued. “We were friends [with] a little banter here and there. And then the friendship turned into a relationship.”

Bristowe and Tartick’s reveal comes exactly two weeks after the “Off the Vine” host spoke about their romance during an episode of her show and said she considers him her boyfriend after going on a couple of dates in Denver, Colorado, earlier this month. “We both feel like we’re established and where we wanna be in our lives and we have, like, the self-love and respect to actually, like, be in a mature, healthy relationship,” she explained at the time.

Tartick, for his part, briefly spoke about their relationship earlier this month when he called the former Bachelorette “someone very special” to him.

Bristowe’s new fling comes on the heels of her breakup from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth, whom she met and got engaged to in 2015 during the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette. The former pair announced their split in November 2018.

The Boothcamp Gym owner, 31, opened up about Bristowe and her new beau during an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous: In Depth” podcast earlier this month.

“[I’m] trying to understand things right now. I guess this goes with her new relationship too. It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had,” Booth said at the time. “So I think that’s one of the major questions that runs through my mind — just trying to understand that, which I think is tough to understand.”

