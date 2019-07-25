



The future Mr. and Mrs. Rodgers are gearing up to tie the knot in 2020! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers dropped several surprises about their upcoming nuptials while giving Us Weekly exclusive wedding details.

“Will you be writing your own vows? Yes,” the former Bachelorette, 28, revealed to Us while promoting the couple’s new series Cash Pad.

After a surprised Rodgers asked, “Oh, we are?” Fletcher told her fiancé he “better start thinking.”

The duo, who got engaged during the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette, also didn’t see eye to eye on their dog Jackson’s role at their wedding.

“I haven’t told my bridesmaids who will be at my wedding yet, but I know. So I’ll actually tell them first before I tell you guys. And Jackson, Jackson will be at the wedding somewhere, but he won’t be in the wedding,” Fletcher explained. “Jackson will be there with someone.”

Rodgers, however, wasn’t so sure the pup should attend the ceremony.

“I would love Jackson. And we bring him everywhere. But I just feel like if he’s there, he’s going to be in the back of your mind. You’re going to be like, ‘Where’s Jackson?’” the sports commentator said. “You’re a very low-key dog mom. Like that one time we bought him a seat on the plane and he didn’t use it. … That was a little extra.”

Fletcher and Rodgers teased earlier this month via Instagram that they are set to wed in 2020. While the pair, who live in Dallas, don’t have a date set yet, they already know the location.

“We’re going to have it in California,” Fletcher revealed to Us. “Jordan’s from California, so it’s going to be California.”

