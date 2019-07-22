From home renovators to homeowners! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers announced that they bought their first house together in her hometown of Dallas.

“Hey y’all…. we are NEW HOMEOWNERS!!! Ahhh,” the former Bachelorette lead wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 21. “Our Cash Pad renos may be done, but now we get to tackle customizing our very first REAL home together! Bring on the stress of picking more perfect white paints— I CANT WAIT!! @jrodgers11 you ready for some construction therapy!?”

In the comments section, Fletcher, 28, further explained that the couple’s house is officially their own and not a renovation like the ones they previously purchased with the intention of flipping for their CNBC show, Cash Pad, which premieres on Tuesday, July 23.

“We bought this house as it was being built so now we get to customize along the way!” she wrote. “Should be done in a few months and wedding next year :).”

Rodgers, 30, also shared the news on his Instagram page, writing, “WE BOUGHT OUR FIRST HOUSE TOGETHER!!! (She’s really stuck with me now) Seriously though, we couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter in our lives together. Not only do we have OUR show #CashPad airing this Tuesday, but now we have something we can truly call OURS. The first home we will live in as a married couple next year!! Can’t wait for JoJo to add some of her style and design to the final phase of the build out and move-in in just a few months. We will share much more soon!”

Fletcher was introduced to the world when she vied for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. She finished as the runner-up behind Lauren Bushnell (who split from Higgins in 2017 and is now engaged to country singer Chris Lane) before being named the season 12 Bachelorette, where the real estate developer met and fell in love with the former NFL quarterback.

“We’re in the best place ever, let me tell you,” Fletcher gushed to Us Weekly exclusively in May. “We’ve been very open about our first year being tough — it wasn’t the easiest. We had definitely some rocky, rocky moments, but those were growing years. And so, we are at the best stage we’ve ever been in our relationship. Life just keeps getting better, you fall more in love. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

