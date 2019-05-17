Happier than ever! The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher is enjoying her engagement to season 12 winner Jordan Rodgers.

“We’re in the best place ever, let me tell you,” Fletcher, 28, gushed to Us Weekly exclusively. “We’ve been very open about our first year being tough — it wasn’t the easiest. We had definitely some rocky, rocky moments, but those were growing years. And so, we are at the best stage we’ve ever been in our relationship. Life just keeps getting better, you fall more in love. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

As for their upcoming nuptials? The former real estate developer, who recently partnered with Cape Line sparkling cocktails, and the sports commentator, 30, are still in the early stages. “I’m not stressed at all,” Fletcher admitted. “I actually haven’t gotten into the wedding planning, so I can’t speak too much on it.”

She continued, “I’ve always told myself I’m going to be the bride that if on my wedding day it rains, or something happens, I’m just going to be like, ‘You know what? Today’s my day and how it’s supposed to play out it’s going to play out.’ We’ll see if that’s how I am.”

The Texas native told Us in November 2018 that it is possible for the duo to have a televised wedding, but the circumstances have to be “organic.” She explained, “We would never do a wedding that was just filled with a bunch of Bachelor people that we don’t even know, because that’s not us. But, if we could have it the exact way that we’d want it to be, and allow people to see it as well, then I would say yes.”

Rodgers proposed to Fletcher on the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in August 2016. The couple faced challenges after the cameras stopped rolling, and the former football player recalled a “blowout fight” that almost caused them to split.

“We didn’t know how to communicate with each other, and our feelings are both getting hurt,” he said on an October 2018 episode of Engaged with JoJo and Jordan. “We’re just getting to know each other, so a lot of times, unfortunately, I think we kind of held in those feelings. And that was terrible.”

