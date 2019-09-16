



Dylan Barbour isn’t letting the haters get him down. The Bachelor in Paradise star fired back at a troll who didn’t think he was good enough for Hannah Godwin.

“@hannahg11 you could do so much better than Dylan! You need a MAN!” the social media user named Lauren Jensen commented on a video of Hannah, 24, from the official ABC dating show Instagram account.

Dylan, 24, quipped back, “@laurbjensen you tell her Lauren.”

In the sweet clip, Hannah reminisced about one of her dates with the tech entrepreneur on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“One of my favorite memories, where I died laughing, was when Dylan kind of messed up on his Spanish,” the model gushed. “He meant to say, ‘I love Hannah’ to his whole party of people, but he instead he accidentally said, ‘My name is Hannah.’”

Hannah and Dylan started dating shortly after they met in Mexico while filming the Bachelor spinoff. Their relationship was rocky at first, however, after both Wills Reid and Blake Horstmann tried to pursue the Alabama native.

“It’s definitely hard to imagine the chemistry that we have being replicated with another person here,” Dylan admitted during the August 6 episode. “I am happy she said something, but then it’s like, OK — then why are you making out with other dudes?”

After the first handful of episodes, Hannah committed to Dylan.

“I am all in,” she told him during the August 19 episode.

While the twosome are supposed to play coy about whether or not they get engaged during the Tuesday, September 17, finale, Dylan and Hannah couldn’t help but gush about each other during an interview with Extra earlier this month.

“It was definitely a really bumpy start, I would say, but I couldn’t be happier. I just fall more in love with his woman every day,” he said.

Hannah added that Dylan is a “keeper.”

“He’s great at making jokes all the time and sometimes he covers his jokes up with how he feels, but just getting to be able to see who he is and how he is was really great,” she explained.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale and reunion airs on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

