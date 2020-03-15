The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss joined Hannah Godwin and her fiancé, Dylan Barbour, for a fun night out in L.A. after her split from Peter Weber.

“It’s a Friday night and I’m going out and I’m going to see some very special friends tonight try to guess who,” Sluss, 23, teased fans on her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 13, ahead of their catchup.

She then shared a clip from the West Hollywood restaurant and said, “Let the third-wheeling begin” as she called Godwin, 25, and Barbour, 25 — who appeared alongside Weber on season 15 of The Bachelorette — Mom and Dad.

Sluss was later treated to a bowl of vegan ice cream decorated with berries and sparklers.

“Happy Bachelorette to you,” her pals sang as a smiling Sluss joined in.

After dinner, the reality TV star shared a TikTok video that showed her dancing with Godwin, 25, to “Get Silly” by V.I.C., while the former beauty queen, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, shared a TikTok of her own as they danced to “Out West” Jackboys & Travis Scott Feat. Young Thug.

The happy outing came three days after Sluss came face-to-face with her ex-fiance, who had proposed to her during the Bachelor finale, which was filmed in November 2019, only to break up with her a month later as he admitted he still had feelings for finalist Madison Prewett.

The model slammed Weber during the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday, March 10, telling him that their engagement had three women in it — her, Prewett, 23, and Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Sluss told Weber on Tuesday night.

While he and Prewett said on Tuesday that they wanted to take their relationship one day at a time, they announced their split two days later.

Brown, 25, who Weber had told Sluss he needed “closure” with, later showed support for the Tennessee native when she liked an Instagram photo quoting Sluss’ “real man” line.

