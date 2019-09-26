



Say what? Though Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin happily left Paradise engaged, the social media influencer’s fiancé admitted he wasn’t fully satisfied with how Bachelor in Paradise producers portrayed her.

Speaking with Glamour for a couple’s interview, Barbour claimed that the summer spinoff “cut out” Godwin’s “entire personality.”

“I’ve said it before, but I feel like a lot of people think Hannah is one person, but she’s the complete opposite,” Barbour, 25, told the magazine on Thursday, September 26. “She’s hilarious, sassy, really smart, really driven. I didn’t know what to expect, and when I got there she just blew me away.”

Godwin, meanwhile, admitted that it was still “cool to watch our love story” air on TV.

Earlier this year, Godwin became a fan favorite when she competed for Colton Underwood on The Bachelor’s 23rd season. After ending the show as the runner-up to winner Cassie Randolph, the Kensie collaborator spoke with Vulture about how the show edited her personality.

“Obviously the edit shows a part of me, but it’s not the entire version of me,” Godwin, 24, said in March. “It showed my more reserved side, which is totally a thing. There were definitely a few moments watching where I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe they didn’t add that!’ But it’s not The Hannah Show.”

She continued, “My overall feelings towards everything is that I’m very lucky people have taken it well. With the drama and everything, I made my relationship with Colton my one and only priority. I tried to stay in my own lane and not get caught up in distractions when I was working on my relationship.”

When Godwin arrived in Paradise this summer, Barbour was one of many contenders vying for her heart. The San Diego native notably had competition with costar Blake Horstmann for his now-fianceé, and even Jordan Kimball asked her out on a date. However, Kimball took Nicole Lopez-Alvar instead after Godwin turned him down.

Barbour, who initially appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, proposed to Godwin during Bachelor in Paradise’s season 6 finale, which aired on September 17.

During Barbour and Godwin’s Glamour interview, she explained her attraction to her husband-to-be after their initial meeting in Paradise. “You can’t plan a connection,” the Alabama native said. “Dylan’s just very friendly, very sweet, very … Just the best.”

