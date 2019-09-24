



Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Hannah Godwin isn’t slowing her roll anytime soon. After leaving the Playa Escondida Resort in Mexico with a fiancé in tow, the model quickly got back to business, starring in the Make Pretty Powerful campaign for popular women’s fashion brand, Kensie.

We had a chance to chat with the star in-person, which brought us to a secret back room in Macy’s Herald Square, just two days after the big happy tear-worthy engagement aired on Bachelor in Paradise. Her massive Neil Lane diamond ring sat on her finger, while her fiance, Dylan Barbour, patiently waited for his companion in the corner. She wore a black, shoulder-flaunting Kensie minidress, which she excitedly told us is already available at Macy’s. “Let’s be twins!” she exclaimed with a giggle.

“I’ve been modeling for a few years now and when Kensie reached out to me, I was like ‘oh my gosh!’ I’m beyond excited to work with such a big company, especially one that’s so cute and stylish.”

As for how she finds her own fashion inspiration, the blonde beauty tells Us that she loves to take ideas from social media. She cites former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher as one of her favorite style gurus, but also “constantly studies outfits” on the ‘gram. “I have so many albums saved on my phone,” she said. With 1.4 million followers on her fashion-focused feed, Godwin clearly has a strategy that works.

It’s entirely necessary to note that her makeup was flawless — perfectly glowy and sunkissed in all of the right places. When asked about the one makeup product she can’t live without, she said, “I love Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. I have to buy multiple of them at once because I’m terrified of running out because then I’ll have bags under my eyes! It’s not too cakey and more liquid-based.”

Finally, she touched on Bachelor in Paradise and how her reality TV experience has helped shape her into the powerful woman that she is. “I feel like I’ve always stood for [Make Pretty Powerful], but especially after this whole year of craziness, that statement is even more powerful. In life, there are highs and lows. With so many new eyeballs on me, I’ve definitely got a glimpse of those lows, but I decided that I’m going to be powerful on my own, without anyone else’s validation.”

