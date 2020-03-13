Off to a bad start. Hannah Ann Sluss is having a difficult time kickstarting her new life in Los Angeles between her breakup with Peter Weber airing on The Bachelor and the coronavirus outbreak.

“So it’s my first day in L.A. and I decided to wear a white dress and it’s raining and it never rains in LA,” Hannah Ann, 23, said in a video posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 12. “I am at the grocery store right now because I’m afraid we’re gonna get quarantined in our houses in my new apartment, all by myself, without any food.”

The model noted that she’s had a rough few days — a reference to her broken engagement to Peter, 28, airing during The Bachelor finale on Tuesday, March 10.

“This has just not been my week let me just tell you that. But we’re gonna make it good. I’m gonna make sure that I have some wine and some peanut butter,” Hannah Ann said.

Later, the Tennessee native posted another clip where she showed the empty shelves of the second grocery store she visited that day.

“This is what I’m dealing with,” she said. “What’s happening people? First day in L.A. and this is what happens.”

Hannah Ann and Peter got engaged during The Bachelor finale, which filmed in November 2019. The former couple called it quits one month later after Peter admitted that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett.

The TV personality slammed Peter for not being open about his feelings for Madison, 23, during the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday, March 10.

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Hannah Ann told Peter at the time.

Peter and Madison, 23, briefly reunited during After the Final Rose but announced their break up two days later. The pilot’s mother, Barbara Weber, made it clear during the live episode that she isn’t a fan of the foster parent recruiter and preferred Hannah Ann for her son.

Hannah Ann revealed during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay that she also felt a connection with Barbara but had to severe their relationship after splitting from her ex-fiancé’.

“After our breakup, she definitely reached out a couple times,” she admitted.“I love Barb. I honestly, I could break down crying just thinking about her right now because I miss her so much.”

Despite their rocky relationship, Peter opened up about his feelings for Hannah Ann via Instagram on Thursday, telling her that she “set an example for women everywhere” when she stood up for herself on The Bachelor finale.

“You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” Peter wrote. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days.”