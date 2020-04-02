More than they bargained for! Andi Dorfman, Sean Lowe, Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood had mixed success when it comes to finding love within the Bachelor franchise, but one thing they all have in common is they met lifelong friends while appearing on the reality shows.

The First Time author, for one, explained his bond with ex Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, in July 2019. “She just moved to San Diego with Garrett recently,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I’m having some people over next week, and I invited her and Garrett over. I’m very close with both of them. They’re awesome people.”

Underwood noted that the Bachelor process connects contestants on another level. “I just think it’s like a dynamic after the show that not a lot of people realize,” he said. “You just go through something unique and then, you know, Garrett and I got along great. So it’s just a friendship!”

JoJo Fletcher, for her part, stayed pals with Becca Tilley — to the point that the former Bachelorette asked her bestie to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Jordan Rodgers. “She was just in town to wedding dress shop,” Tilley revealed exclusively to Us in September 2019.

The Cash Pad star then detailed her experience. “I had that moment,” she recalled. “I don’t get teary-eyed. That’s just not my personality, but I think when you try on a dress and it feels the most you, you know that’s the one.”

Meanwhile, Jade Roper and Carly Waddell were pals long before they fell in love with Tanner Tolbert and Evan Bass, respectively. So, they leaned on each other when they ended up pregnant with their second children at the same time.

“I called her and we had just done a podcast and we were together and I think I peed, like, four times a day,” the singer told Us exclusively in May 2019. “And I was like, ‘Why am I peeing so much since you’re not? And you’re the pregnant one.’ [Jade] was like, ‘I don’t know. I think the universe is telling you you’re pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘No way. I’m not pregnant.’”

Waddell informed Roper as soon as she confirmed the news. “Then I called her and I was like, ‘Jade, I’m pregnant,’ and she was like, ‘No s–t,’” she recounted.

