Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick Announce ‘Bachelors in the City’ Podcast

Welcome to their Bachelor pad! Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick, who met on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, are launching a new podcast titled “Bachelors in the City,” the roommates tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“We thought it’d be kind of cool to share our experiences with our following and just talk about why we love the city so much and bring out a lot of cool influential people that are in the city,” the former Bachelor, 26, tells Us of the podcast, which launches Wednesday, April 14, through Acast. “This is a really fun city and it offers a sense of optimism that not a lot of cities or places in the world can do.”

Kendrick, 32, added that he “always knew” he loved New York, even though things have been tough right now amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been having a blast meeting all these different people, exploring, seeing all of these new opportunities and I’m really appreciative of it,” he says. “I think it was just the magic that this city has.”

Although Weber, who split from Kelley Flanagan after a brief reconciliation in February, isn’t “seriously dating” right now, he points out that the Big Apple is so helpful for those who are single and looking to meet people. Plus, he adds there will be “a little bit of the love talk” on the podcast.

“There’s a good sense of optimism that you’re going to meet someone [in NYC],” he says. “I’m just meeting people, having a good time and building my community.”

The best friends, who are hoping they will eventually be able to invite guests live from their apartment and show off their view, also note that this isn’t just another Bachelor Nation podcast.

“We’re not associated with the show at all with this podcast. This is just us,” the pilot says. “The main passion driving this was just to inspire people that maybe have had like-minded thoughts like us, like, wondering what would be like to live in the city.”

The real estate broker adds that if there is a big topic surrounding the show, of course, they will also discuss that.

“If someone is very intrigued with our lives and wants to be a part of the podcast and ask us questions or tell us about what’s going on in their lives with their love life, we’re going to give them some advice,” Kendrick says. “So we’re going to try to — remember we’re not very good at it — but it will be a fun, little spinoff of it. Don’t take our advice. We keep striking out!”

Guests will include members of Bachelor Nation, as well as influencers, chefs, professional athletes and members of the arts community.

The “Bachelors in the City” podcast will be available for download on podcast apps including iTunes and Spotify on Wednesday, April 14.

With reporting by Diana Cooper