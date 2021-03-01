How Former Bachelor Peter Weber Is Upgrading His Fitness Routine in 2021

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s already been quite a year for Peter Weber. The former Bachelor, 29, has made headlines for his relationship status and big move to New York City, where he’s focused on making new friends and elevating his fitness routine.

“For years, I’ve always asked myself what am I capable of fitness-wise. What is my max potential? My personal goals are to lean up to 8% body fat and pack on some muscle,” he told Us exclusively. Thanks to a partnership with leading health and wellness brand Bulletproof, he’s doing exactly that.

In addition to upgrading his physique, he’s quickly falling in love with his new home base. “It can be a little overwhelming moving across the country and planting new roots,” he admits. “But it is also extremely rewarding.” Of course, he’s also happy to dole out advice to those embarking on their Bachelor Nation journeys: “Just stay true to yourself the entire time. Treat everyone with the respect they deserve, but also understand you won’t make everyone happy — and that’s okay,” Weber says.

Read on to shop his top three Bulletproof picks!

This Fan-Favorite Coffee Beverage

Instagram influencers swear by this handy canned latte that’s packed with collagen protein. “I’m obsessed with the Bulletproof cold brew latte. I drink one every day to help break my fast at around 2 p.m. — they have zero sugar but taste amazing,” he gushes.

Get the Bulletproof Original Cold Brew Latte (12-pack) for just $36 at Bulletproof now!

This Keto-Friendly Oil

“With the cold weather here in NYC, I also love adding their MCT oil to a cup of hot coffee. It’s a healthy oil sourced from coconuts that naturally burns fat and boosts energy. The mental clarity you feel from it is impressive,” Weber notes. Sign Us up!

Get the Bulletproof MCT Oil (16 oz; formerly XCT Oil) for just $16 at Bulletproof now!

This Decadent Protein Powder

When in doubt, throw some chocolate in the mix. “After every workout I always add Bulletproof Chocolate Collagen Protein to my smoothie to help my body and joints. I’ve been using Bulletproof products for years now which made it that much more exciting to be partnering with them!”

Get the Bulletproof Collagen Protein (17.6 oz) for just $40 at Bulletproof now!

Shop Bulletproof’s top categories and products here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!