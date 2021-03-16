Her side of the story. Kelley Flanagan detailed her split from Peter Weber in a new interview, revealing that the pair got back together briefly before officially splitting last month.

“On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words,” Flanagan, 29, said on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast on Tuesday, March 16, noting that she was certain things “weren’t really changing” between the pair.

The attorney, who briefly met Weber, 31, before starring on his season of The Bachelor, explained that it took her time to accept it but knew that her needs weren’t being met in the relationship.

“If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like, ‘Hey look, this makes me feel like s–t, this makes me feel this way,'” she explained. “There wasn’t something massive. … Within the relationship, it was fun. It was great, but there was a lot of little things.”

The Illinois native, who came in fifth place on Weber’s season of The Bachelor, reunited with the pilot in March 2020. After quarantining together, the couple began dating. The Bachelorette alum announced their split via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. Flanagan and Weber didn’t speak for about a week after the news broke, but then they tried again.

“He essentially tried to get back together and was trying to work on things, and I was pretty, pretty hesitant toward all of it,” she continued, confirming they met up in Tampa. “He’s telling me like, ‘I love you, I want to get back together with you.'”

She then confirmed that they split for good right around Valentine’s Day and now they “don’t speak” at all.

“I don’t think I will be in communication with him. [I need to] move on. My past is my past, focusing on the future,” Flanagan told Bristowe, 35. “I don’t think it was the healthiest thing for me to keep your past in your future, but I wish him well. We don’t communicate.”