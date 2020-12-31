It’s over. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are have ended their relationship, the former Bachelor announced via Instagram on Wednesday, December 31.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the pilot, 29, captioned a photo of the pair. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Earlier this month, the Weber shared that he and Flanagan, 28, were planning to move to New York together in early January. “We are so beyond excited. Definitely lucked out that Kell was on board, and excited to share all our new adventures with you guys,” he said via his Instagram Story at the time.

The attorney appeared on Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor, but they didn’t start dating until afterward. “My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” the Bachelorette alum said during an April appearance on Nick Viall‘s “Viall Files” podcast.

He continued, “You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started, her getting a sign of running into me. That was crazy. what I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

After running into each other in February 2020, Weber and Flanagan kept in touch. Weber went on to become the Bachelor and got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. The engagement lasted less than two months and he revealed he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett, who quit during the finale. Although they attempted a relationship, it didn’t work out between them either.

Weber eventually found his way back to Flanagan, which Us confirmed in April 2020.