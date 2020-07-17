Ready to take the next step? Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, discussed whether her son and Kelley Flanagan have talked about marriage.

Barbara, 62, told Life & Style that the couple are in “no rush” to get engaged. “They’re going to do this day by day,” she explained to the publication in an interview posted on Friday, July 17. “Now, basically, it’s just enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other more. When the day comes, I’ll let you know!”

Though the twosome haven’t reached that point in their relationship, the Miss Illinois World-America winner said that they are “madly in love with each other” and are “very compatible.” Barbara added, “The most important [thing], I think, in any relationship is to really have fun with each other and they definitely do have fun with each other.”

The Cuba-born TV star confessed that she’s “never seen” Peter, 28, so happy in a romantic relationship. “To me, that’s just the greatest gift — to see him so involved and so in love and so happy,” she dished. “He’s just over the moon and he always tells me that she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him.”

Peter met the 28-year-old attorney in a hotel lobby just before his journey on The Bachelor began. While competing for his heart on the ABC series, Flanagan was cut from the competition in week 7 before hometown dates began.

The Delta Air Lines pilot proposed to fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss, but the pair ultimately broke off their engagement. Peter then carried on a brief relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett in March.

Later that month, Peter reconnected with Flanagan in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us Weekly then broke the news in April that the Bachelor Nation pair were “fully dating.” An insider revealed to Us that the duo’s loved ones are in full support of their relationship, saying: “All of their friends and family are so happy for them.”

On Tuesday, July 14, the Bachelorette alum opened up about not picking Flanagan the first time around. “Everything I put Kelley through … I’m still working to make it up to her for not picking her,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And I’m never going to stop.”