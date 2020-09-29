Making moves! Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are ready to take their relationship to the next level … and get a change of scenery.

“Kelley and Peter are planning to move to New York in January for Peter’s job,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “In the meantime, they are looking to get a house in Chicago as an investment.”

Us broke the news in April that the pair were “fully dating.” At the time, the pair were quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in Flanagan’s apartment in Chicago with Bachelor Nation’s Dustin Kendrick.

The couple “plan on staying in New York for a year” before coming back to Chicago, the insider explains. Flanagan, 28, is from Illinois, while Weber’s family resides in California.

“They’re very in love, serious and committed to one another,” the source adds.

The former Bachelor star, 29, and the attorney jetted off to Pennsylvania last month for their first trip as a couple. The getaway came weeks after the pilot gushed about his girlfriend on the anniversary of their first meeting.

“A year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby,” Weber wrote via Instagram on August 18. “We danced the night away and then went our separate ways. I truly didn’t know if I’d see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let’s see what’s next ❤️ @kelleyflanagan.”

The same month, the pilot celebrated his 29th birthday with Flanagan and his family in L.A., after having cake in Chicago with the former reality star days prior.

“Happy early birthday to the kindest soul on this planet! Love you! ❤️,” Flanagan wrote in August, alongside two photos of her man’s birthday bash.

The lovebirds met ahead of season 24 of The Bachelor in August 2019. A month later, they were reunited as Flanagan competed for Weber’s heart on the ABC show. Although she was sent home ahead of the finale, the pair reconnected in February 2020, days after the pilot called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

Weber briefly dated his runner-up, Madison Prewett, in early March while he and Flanagan remained just friends. After visiting Flanagan in Chicago that same month, the two began quarantining together and by May they were Instagram official.

The couple previously spoke about their future, telling Chris Harrison in June during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons that they were “really excited” to see what comes next.

“When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams,” Weber said. “We’d love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully, fingers crossed, that’s in our future. … It’s been great.”