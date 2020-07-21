Bachelor fans may still be confused by Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan‘s relationship, but as exclusively revealed on Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, the season 24 duo is moving full steam ahead.

“Kelley and Peter are so cute together and in love,” the insider tells Us. “They’re very affectionate and complimentary toward one another and happy in their relationship.”

The source adds that Weber and Flanagan, both 28, have the approval of both of their families.

“They each get along with each other’s families so well and it just feels natural,” the source says. “They’ve seriously been talking about moving to NYC together and are excited about taking these next steps and their future.”

Weber and Flanagan reunited in March after the pilot ended his engagement to season 24 winner Hannah Ann Sluss. While some fans thought Weber would reunite with runner-up Madison Prewett, he ultimately traveled to Chicago to be with Flanagan, who finished in fifth on his season. Us broke the news they were officially dating in April.

The couple opened up about their “awkward” love story earlier this month.

“Everything I put Kelley through … I’m still working to make it up to her for not picking her. And I’m never going to stop,” Weber told Entertainment Tonight on July 14. “People like to say, ‘Oh, she wasn’t your first choice.’ And I know for Kelley, it has been tough to see. But listen, at the end of the day, this is a reality TV dating show. This is not real life, normal life, so it’s not the same.”

While Flanagan noted that the pair aren’t in a “rush” to get engaged, Weber referred to the attorney as the “perfect” person for him.

The Bachelor’s mother, Barbara, recently told Life & Style magazine that she is rooting for the pair.

“The most important [thing], I think, in any relationship is to really have fun with each other and they definitely do have fun with each other,” Barb told the publication on July 17, noting they are “madly in love with each other” and are “very compatible.”

