Hannah Ann Sluss’ relationship with Peter Weber ended on rocky terms, but that doesn’t stop her from rooting for her ex-fiancé and Kelley Flanagan.

“[Kelley] was also a good friend of mine on the show and she’s been nothing but nice to me and, you know, she’s continued to be nothing but kind to me so we’re all at a really good place,” the 24-year-old Bachelor winner exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Poppi, an immunity-boosting prebiotic soda. “I wish them nothing but the best, truly. I love love and I just want everyone to find love and I know my time will come.”

Sluss and Weber, 29, were engaged for two months after filming season 24 of The Bachelor. They split in January while the season was airing after the pilot admitted he wasn’t over runner-up Madison Prewett. Us exclusively revealed in April that Weber was dating Flanagan, 29, who finished in fifth place on his season. While Sluss is still looking for love, she recently made headlines for a girls’ trip she took with the other members of Weber’s final four — Prewett, 24, Victoria Fuller and Kelsey Weier.

“I think a lot of people probably are like, ‘How could you be friends?’ And really, we just, we shared such a special experience with one another, that there’s just a crazy unique bond,” Sluss explained to Us. “They know me on such a different level because going through the show you don’t have your cell phone, you don’t have your family or friends. So really, you rely on one another and we are all like sisters at this point. We know each other from the inside out. … We’re grown women, we want to put our differences aside and support one another because we can’t find that bond with anyone else except each other.”

While Sluss is close with her fellow Bachelor contestants, she told Us that she hasn’t met Fuller’s new man Chris Soules — yet. (Us confirmed in May that she was seeing the season 19 Bachelor.)

“I am rooting for each girl, I’m rooting [for] their love story. I love giving advice about dating too. And I feel like I’ve lived a lot of life in regards to dating. And I love giving advice and always love being there for my friends,” she told Us, noting that she “definitely” thinks Fuller, 26, and Soules, 38, could go the distance.

Sluss, for her part, is single, but ready for love. “I am done playing games. I am looking for a husband. I just want something that’s true and consistent and is going to show up and not just say a bunch of stuff,” she told Us.

For now, though, she’s good with just hanging — and drinking — with her girls.

“I call [my go-to cocktail] a Kiss and Spritz. I take a watermelon Poppi, one can of that. I take two shots of any liquor, vodka [or] tequila, and then I take eight ounces of watermelon puree, and I mix the watermelon with ice in a mixer,” she told Us. “And it’s kind of like a slushy drink and I really like it because a watermelon makes it really hydrating and then the Poppi drink is bubbly. It’s only five grams of sugar but it’s still really sweet. And I make that for my girlfriends, and I call it a Kiss and Spritz because we don’t kiss and tell, we just Kiss and Spritz.”