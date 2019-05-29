Carly Waddell and Jade Roper may not have found love with Chris Soules on season 19 of The Bachelor, but they did find a friendship with one another. And now the ladies are here with an empowering new jewelry line, Reviver, in an effort to inspire women everywhere.

“For the past five years, I have dreamed about launching Reviver,” Waddell, who has since wed former Bachelorette contestant Evan Bass after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, shared on Instagram. Building off of studies that have shown plants respond well to hearing positive words and messages, she decided to try the theory out on herself and was amazed at the results.

“I wondered if I could have a positive affirmation attached to me at all times, if it could change how I feel daily,” she explained. “Doing this healed me. When I think about the healing it’s done in my life, I have felt compelled to share it with other women.”

Rather than go it alone, Waddell approached her Mommies Tell All podcast co-host with the concept of creating mantra-inspired jewelry, and Roper was immediately on board.

“When Carly first came to me with the idea of Reviver, it aligned with my soul and beliefs,” Roper, who is married to fellow Bachelor franchise alum Tanner Tolbert, said in a statement. “Words have power and we tell ourselves so often the negative things about ourselves … I feel like so many women can relate to forgetting to nourish their own souls, and I wanted to create a platform that’s a daily reminder of their truth.”

The ladies tapped entrepreneur and Shine Project founder Ashley LeMieux to help bring their vision to life, and Reviver jewelry was born.

“I remember FaceTiming with Carly and Jade as they explained to me the purpose and intention behind Reviver. I knew that I needed to be a part of it,” LeMieux said. “I believe we have the power within us to change our lives, our thoughts and the way we feel. I want to help other women uncover that power in their own lives.”

The women launched their first collection — a range of five necklaces — earlier this month. Each of the satin-finish 18-karat gold-plated designs features a weighted stamped bar featuring words of encouragement like “strong,” “brave,” “enough,” “worthy” and “confident.” The dual-sided necklaces are also engraved with the mantra “I am.”

“Wear it close to your heart for only you, or display it for the world to see,” the Reviver founders said in a statement. “It’s your choice. And repeat I am… strong, brave, enough, worthy [or] confident as a daily reminder that indeed you are!”

Priced at $44 each, Reviver necklaces are available at reviverjewelry.com.

