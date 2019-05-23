Eva Longoria is here to help you look good, feel good and do good this summer. The actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist has teamed up with FabFitFun on a charitable box that will benefit her Global Gift Foundation USA.

Back in 2012, Longoria founded her eponymous Eva Longoria Foundation and the Global Gift Foundation USA as a means of empowering and creating a positive impact on the lives of women, children and families in need through campaigns, brand partnerships and educational and entrepreneurial programs. FabFitFun is donating $35,000 to help her continue her efforts.

As it turns out, philanthropy has long been a part of the multi-hyphenate’s life.

“I grew up with a special-needs sister, and I was born into her world. We knew the word ‘volunteer’ very early in our lives. We knew the word ‘charity’ very early in our lives. It’s literally in the DNA of who I am and understanding that this world doesn’t work without communities [or families] helping each other,” Longoria told FabFitFun magazine of her charitable work. “So being raised in her world and in that environment really instilled the idea of giving back.”

And, via her FabFitFun partnership, you can now get in on the action. For the uninitiated, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership service that curates quarterly boxes filled with eight to 10 full-size beauty, wellness, fashion and home products valued at over $200. Each season, members have the option to pre-select certain items — or keep the contents a surprise.

This summer, subscribers will enjoy Spiritual Gangster kimonos, West Elm beach towels, COOLA sunscreen, Living Proof haircare and more. Additionally, members can kill two birds with one stone and get their Father’s Day shopping done by opting to receive the FabFitFun Men’s Box as an add-on.

For an extra $49.99, you can treat the deserving dude in your life to a selection of fashion, lifestyle and grooming goodies like a PX Clothing wallet, Brouk & Co. tool set and Gown Alchemist skincare.

FabFitFun boxes are available quarterly at FabFitFun.com for $49.99 each or as a yearly membership for $179.99.

