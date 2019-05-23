Sofia Vergara is the queen of the red carpet thanks to her super sexy style, so it should come as no surprise that she is now expanding her EBY underwear business to include shapewear.

The Modern Family star co-founded EBY, a subscription-based service that sends members three new pairs of underwear every three months, with Renata M. Black back in 2017, and the ladies have been listening to customer feedback ever since.

7 Must-Have Pieces from Sofia Vergara’s Summer Collection With Walmart

While EBY already offers a variety of seamless styles (think: thongs, cheekies and briefs) and colors (neutrals, solids and patterns) in its size-inclusive range, it is now getting into the shapewear game, too, with its new Comfort Shape collection.

“With Comfort Shape, the name says it all,” Vergara said in a statement. “It is comfortable but still offers the shape and support dynamic women need.”

Utilizing EBY’s smoothing flocking technology, Comfort Shape undergarments are made of a lightweight, second skin-like fabric that is designed to shape a woman’s figure without distorting or suffocating it. Oh, and they don’t slide around or ride up either. Rejoice!

Sofia Vergara Just Launched a Denim Line — and It’s Affordable and Size Inclusive

Vergara and her team spent some nine months conducting 30 different fit tests on a varying body types to get the shapewear just right, and the result is two new underwear options that each feature a fitted, high-waisted panel. The Comfort Shape nude thong is offered in sizes XS to XL, while the nude brief is sized 1X to 4X.

“It is an exciting time to be creating innovative products for the evolving woman. Comfort Shape is our latest tech-enhanced product giving women the support they need, so they can run, shape and shift the world,” Vergara’s business partner, Black, said in a press release. “There are underwear you put on to take off, and there are underwear you put on to take on the world. These are those underwear.”

Sofia Vergara Made Julie Bowen a Fan of Her Underwear Line in the Funniest Way Possible

Both panties will retail for $32 as part of an EBY subscription, and, as is the brand’s custom, 10 percent of sales benefit the Seven Bar Foundation. The organization provides micro-finance loans to women around the globe to help get them out of poverty. To date, EBY has provided nearly 1,300 grants to women in Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, India and the United States.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!