Freshen up your spring wardrobe with Sofia Vergara’s latest Sophia Jean by Sofia Vegara collection — you won’t be sorry.

The affordable spring line dropped exclusively online at Walmart on April 24, featuring 32 pieces. This includes lots of maxi dresses, spring-friendly tops, super cute rompers and, of course, lots and lots of denim. Similar to the variety in her first jeans collection, these new styles feature all kinds of different looks from acid wash to animal prints. But with a focus on spring fashion, it’s really the fun, flowy dresses that we fell in love with.

“Dresses really do work for everyone,” Vergara exclusively told Popsugar. “There are so many styles that women can find something that flatters their body, that looks great for any occasion and gives them confidence. For me, I love that I can choose between a long, flowy maxi or something shorter and more fitted — whatever makes me feel beautiful that day.”

The Colombian native original launched Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vegara back in February. With size inclusion and a wallet-friendly price point in mind, the Modern Family star sought to create jeans for just about every occasion. “I live in my jeans! From going to the store, or to a business meeting, or to a night out partying, jeans are a must-have item for women,” she said in a press release. “I wanted to design a line of great-looking jeans, perfect for daytime casual or dressed up for night, and fun tops, that are comfortable and affordable.”

And that they are! With jeans available in a size 0 to 20 and tops, dresses and rompers in XS to XXXL, there’s a fit for everyone. Plus nothing costs over $38, so you won’t have to break the bank to perk up your spring closet.

With a couple denim picks and lots of beautiful dresses, keep scrolling to check out our seven favorite items.