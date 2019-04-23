Gigi Hadid’s 24 birthday party was nothing short of a who’s who… in denim!

On April 22, some of the hottest women in Hollywood and fashion, from sister Bella to actress Hailee Steinfeld, hit up L’Avenue restaurant in New York City. Per the birthday girl’s dress code, guests were encouraged to wear their take Canadian tuxedo. And oh boy, did they!

The model led by example wearing her classic light-wash style, opting for a jacket and high-waisted Levi jeans with a white crop top. She accessorized her chill ensemble with a neon yellow bag, multiple rings and a series of statement necklaces including one featuring a Taurus symbol and Éliou’s Paxi shell chain.

Her younger sister joined in on the fun, going full denim in jeans, a large jacket and a matching corset all custom-made by Levi’s, according to E!. Her accessories were a bit more paired-down with Jennifer Fisher gold hoops and a small Louis Vuitton clutch. She topped off the funky look with a pair of chunky boots.

Other A-list attendees included Ashley Graham, who rocked a chain-belted oversized jean jacket, and Olivia Culpo, who wore her similar ensemble only with sparkly boots and a matching silver choker.

Of course, not everyone stuck to the suggested dress code. Taylor Swift opted to go floral with a possible shout-out to her upcoming single!

But Swift aside, there was a lot of denim to inspire your looks for spring in beyond. So from dresses to jumpsuits, check out the best denim looks at Gigi Hadid’s themed birthday celebration.