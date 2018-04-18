Sofia Vergara is refreshingly candid with her life advice — take it from Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen, she’s received it. We caught up with Bowen at a Mother’s Day Hallmark Card event in Downtown L.A. and she told us the sneaky way that Sofia (ever the entrepreneur) helped change her life by changing her underwear, because friends don’t let friends wear ugly undies.

The actress told us that one of the major tidbits of advice that Sofia lovingly dished to her was this: “Please, dress like a woman. Aye. Spanish, Spanish, Spanish. Why do you dress like a boy? Disgusting.” She further explained that she loves to take her full-sized underwear and have it hang out of her pants a little to bother her larger-than-life co-star. And it worked! “She’d go, ‘that is disgusting,’” Bowen tells Us.

Kate Hudson Is Slaying the Bump Style Game, See Every Maternity Look

And then the mother of three let us in on this loving, sisterly tidbit: Sofia has her own line of seamless underwear called Eby that she was secretly leaving for Julie in her dressing room. “I thought the wardrobe department was leaving them for me, because they always leave you a thong, because that’s what you’re supposed to be wearing under the skirt. So I just thought they were leaving me, I don’t know … underwear. And then one day I realize it’s Sofia’s underwear line.”

But of course Sofi had a secondary ulterior motive that is absolutely hilarious. “She goes, ‘Yes, I need somebody with a really tiny butt to try the small size and tell me how they fit.’ I was like, ‘And I’m the tiny butt model?’ She’s like, ‘Yes.’ They’re great, though. I do wear them now, under skirts with the lines, but not on the pants.”

See Ivanka Trump’s Washington, D.C., Style Evolution

It should come as no surprise that Bowen is so into Eby. The seamless undies subscription service, which costs $16 a month, provides tech-enhanced panties with a cotton lining that doesn’t slide, effectively banishing pantylines. Even better: they are priced affordably and sized to fit a range between XS-4X.

Whether you’re her costar or a regular lady, Sofia Vergara just wants you to wear cute, comfortable and flattering undies.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!