Hot mama! Kate Hudson, 38, is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. This will make her a mother of three — the actress is already a mom to 14-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson and to 6-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy. And as a seasoned mom, she definitely knows a thing about maternity style!

The couple who celebrated their one-year anniversary at the end of 2017, announced the new pregnancy on Kate’s Instagram on April 6. Hudson posted a video of herself surround by family and friends while doing a gender reveal. She was seen popping a black balloon that exploded with pink confetti — prompting everyone to cheer and jump for joy. Hudson captioned the video “SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕”

After the reveal the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress has embraced her bump with bright colors and patterns. We predict amazing maternity athleisure threads at some point during this pregnancy — she is one of the founders of Fabletics after all. Scroll down to check out Kate’s fun and fabulous maternity style so far!