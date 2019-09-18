



Mark the calendar! JoJo Fletcher spilled the beans about details of her wedding to fiancé Jordan Rodgers that the couple previously kept under wraps.

“It’ll be between, like, May and July of next year,” the former Bachelorette, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at McDelivery Night In with McDonald’s and Uber Eats on Tuesday, September 17.

She continued: “I don’t want to say too much about it because we haven’t locked anything in, but we know that it’s going to be in California. We looked at a few venues. I have a date and venue on hold right now. I don’t know if I want to spill it all just [yet], but once I lock everything in, we’re obviously gonna announce it at some point. But yeah, I think we’re in that very final stage to where it’s going to be totally locked in.”

Fletcher’s pal — and former Bachelor costar — Becca Tilley chimed in to confirm that the bride found her perfect gown too. “She was just in town to wedding dress shop, and that night, we were like, ‘What sounds good?’ and we ordered McDonald’s from Uber Eats,” she revealed, to which the Cash Pad star replied: “We totally ate McDonald’s when I bought my wedding dress!”

Fletcher recalled the realization of locating the right one. “I had that moment,” she gushed to Us. “I don’t get teary-eyed. That’s just not my personality, but I think when you try on a dress and it feels the most you, you know that’s the one.”

As for her bridal party, Fletcher, who noted Tilley, 30, will be a bridesmaid, expressed one fear. “[Jordan] might actually have more than me, so I’m gonna have to figure that out,” she explained. “He may have one extra person, and I’m like, ‘Well, if I add her, it’s going to be weird to that person.’ So I hope our numbers add up and I don’t have to deal with that.”

The Texas native and Rodgers, 31, got engaged during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The sports commentator proposed to Fletcher a second time in August and gifted his fiancée with a new engagement ring.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!