



Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers proposed to fiancée JoJo Fletcher again on Saturday, August 24, three years after he popped the question in front of TV cameras on the ABC hit.

The sports commentator, 30, revealed the surprise — and Fletcher’s new engagement ring — in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 25.

“I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us,” he explained in a long caption on a pic that featured the pair showing off her new oval-cut diamond ring. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

“This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known,” he continued. “The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man. And that is what I will always love, cherish, and protect the most!”

“So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over,” Rodgers concluded. “And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)…with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already (And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA, videos and more pictures to come!)”

Fletcher, 28, shared a similar photo that showed her smiling at her fiancé as she held up her left hand.

The reality TV star explained that she thought they were just scoping out potential wedding venues this weekend, but “BOY WAS I WRONG.”

“3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real,” she explained of Rodgers’ proposal on the finale of season 12 of The Bachelorette in August 2016. “We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy… they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship.”

Fletcher wrote that Rodgers’ proposal on Saturday was a complete surprise.

“I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it, but I can’t tell you how much it meant to me @jrodgers11… I think you know by now from me balling hysterically and totally blacking out,” she continued. “The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal, but this one was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you!!!”

The Cash Pad stars, who plan to tie the knot next year, told Us Weekly last month that the wedding will be held in California and they will be writing their own vows.

As for the Neil Lane ring that Rodgers gave her on The Bachelorette, Fletcher said on her Instagram Stories, “We still have that ring and we’re going to keep it,” and hinted that it might be repurposed or “passed down.”

“I feel really excited to plan a wedding now!” she added in Rodgers’ Stories, although she admitted that they still don’t have a venue yet.

