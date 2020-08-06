Almost Paradise? Wells Adams is back behind the bar on the set of season 16 of The Bachelorette, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

In the photos obtained by Us, the 36-year-old reality TV personality can be seen chatting with Bachelor host Chris Harrison on Wednesday, August 5. Adams’ arrival at La Quinta Resort & Club in California comes amid the season 16 cast shakeup. Us previously confirmed that original lead Clare Crawley opted to stop filming the season less than two weeks into production because she was in love with one of her contestants.

According to a source, producers were “shocked” by the 39-year-old hairdresser’s choice to quit the show. “[They] have been scrambling and frantic” as they tried to move forward with the season, per the insider. “They had to find a way to continue the show without just starting from scratch.”

Shortly after the news broke that Crawley was done shooting, Us confirmed on Monday, August 3, that Tayshia Adams had secretly traveled to the resort and was set to take over for Crawley. The following day, Us shared exclusive photos of Hannah Ann Sluss arriving in Palm Springs. In the pics, the season 24 winner was spotted wearing a mask with a giant suitcase as she chatted with producer Julie LaPlaca.

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” a second insider told Us after Sluss’ arrival. “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

Speculation that Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco are on set of the show has also surfaced, based on social media evidence. Both women, however, are seemingly off the market. Kufrin, the season 14 Bachelorette, got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen in 2018. Some fans, however, are convinced they’ve split as the 30-year-old former publicist spent the entire month of July in her native Minnesota without her fiancé, who remained in California. Kufrin also admitted in June that she didn’t know if her future with still with Yrigoyen, 31, after he came under fire for his support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lotuaco, for her part, appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. She introduced her followers to boyfriend Nick Wehby in June.

Scroll through to see the exclusive photos of Adams:

With reporting by Brody Brown