The months leading up to Becca Kufrin’s announcement that she and Garrett Yrigoyen have called off their engagement brought on a roller-coaster of emotions for the former couple.

“Becca is really broken up about it,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She thought Garrett was her person, her forever.”

The Bachelorette season 14 stars sparked breakup rumors in June when Kufrin, 30, said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she was not sure whether her future included Yrigoyen, 31, after he shared an Instagram post siding with police amid the Black Lives Matter movement. They subsequently spent time in different states but managed to dodge speculation about the status of their relationship until Tuesday, September 1, when the publicist confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

“Becca understands that fans became invested in her relationship over the past two years and appreciates the love that she and Garrett have received. That said, she needed space and time to figure things out before officially confirming the breakup,” the source explains. “She never intended to be cryptic or mysterious. She just didn’t want to be reactive out of respect for the relationship.”

Kufrin tearfully acknowledged on Friday’s episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” that the news likely would not “come as a shock to anyone,” but she also noted that the decision to split was not an easy one.

“It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it,” she told listeners. “To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

The Bachelor alum assured fans that she and the Reno, Nevada, native have “finally come to terms with” their separation, adding, “I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

While Yrigoyen has yet to publicly comment, the source tells Us that the split has not been a breeze for him either.

“Garrett has felt a lot of pressure being in the public eye. Yes, he signed up for it in a way by going on reality TV, but it’s still been a big adjustment,” the source says. “He’s an all-American guy who has otherwise led a fairly normal life and hopes to continue doing so.”

